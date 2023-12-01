Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen's struggle to promote consensus on climate action at COP28

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Chris Bowen, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, next week heads to COP28 in Dubai, leading the Australian delegation. He joins the podcast to talk about the meeting, which he hopes will be easier than last year's was.The Conversation


© The Conversation
