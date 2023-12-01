Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Nepali villages modernize, mokha art is on the verge of disappearing

By Sanjib Chaudhary
Nepal’s village landscapes were once dominated by bamboo and mud-walled houses and Tharu homes were decorated with beautiful mokha art. However, modernisation is killing this artform.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Birth and Death Intertwined in Gaza Strip
~ Tanzania Tour Risks Whitewashing Maasai Forced Evictions
~ Ukraine: Russian invasion has forced older people with disabilities to endure isolation and neglect – new report
~ A Kid Called Troy at 30: this beautiful Aussie film was one of the most important HIV/AIDS documentaries ever produced
~ Social media ads are littered with ‘green’ claims. How are we supposed to know they're true?
~ UAE: Mass Surveillance Threatens Rights, COP28 Outcome
~ Alleged assassination plots in the U.S. and Canada signal a more assertive Indian foreign policy
~ A Kid Called Troy at 30: this beautiful Aussie films was one of the most important HIV/AIDS documentaries ever produced
~ Which blood sugar monitor is best?
~ Want to cut your new home costs by 10% or more? That's what building groups can do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter