Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Kid Called Troy at 30: this beautiful Aussie film was one of the most important HIV/AIDS documentaries ever produced

By Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Amy Mullens, Professor and Clinical & Health Psychologist, University of Southern Queensland
Annette Brömdal, Senior Lecturer in Sport, Health and Physical Education, University of Southern Queensland
Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer — Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Tait Sanders, Researcher, University of Southern Queensland
Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been held each year on December 1. This World AIDS Day, we’re reflecting on one of the most important HIV/AIDS documentaries ever produced: A Kid Called Troy, released in Australia 30 years ago.

The film tells the story of Troy Lovegrove, a seven-year-old Australian boy who became HIV-infected during birth, and the support and advocacy of his father, Vince…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Nepali villages modernize, mokha art is on the verge of disappearing
~ Birth and Death Intertwined in Gaza Strip
~ Tanzania Tour Risks Whitewashing Maasai Forced Evictions
~ Ukraine: Russian invasion has forced older people with disabilities to endure isolation and neglect – new report
~ Social media ads are littered with ‘green’ claims. How are we supposed to know they're true?
~ UAE: Mass Surveillance Threatens Rights, COP28 Outcome
~ Alleged assassination plots in the U.S. and Canada signal a more assertive Indian foreign policy
~ A Kid Called Troy at 30: this beautiful Aussie films was one of the most important HIV/AIDS documentaries ever produced
~ Which blood sugar monitor is best?
~ Want to cut your new home costs by 10% or more? That's what building groups can do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter