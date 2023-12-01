A Kid Called Troy at 30: this beautiful Aussie film was one of the most important HIV/AIDS documentaries ever produced
By Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Amy Mullens, Professor and Clinical & Health Psychologist, University of Southern Queensland
Annette Brömdal, Senior Lecturer in Sport, Health and Physical Education, University of Southern Queensland
Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer — Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Tait Sanders, Researcher, University of Southern Queensland
Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been held each year on December 1. This World AIDS Day, we’re reflecting on one of the most important HIV/AIDS documentaries ever produced: A Kid Called Troy, released in Australia 30 years ago.
The film tells the story of Troy Lovegrove, a seven-year-old Australian boy who became HIV-infected during birth, and the support and advocacy of his father, Vince…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 30, 2023