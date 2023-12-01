Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Mass Surveillance Threatens Rights, COP28 Outcome

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Monitoring screens at the Dubai Police Command and Control Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 26, 2021. © 2021 REUTERS/Rula Rouhana (Beirut, November 30, 2023) – Participants attending the 28th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai, will be under extensive surveillance by Emirati authorities, violating human rights and threatening the conference’s success, Human Rights Watch said today. Government representatives, civil society groups, and climate activists from all over the world are arriving…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
