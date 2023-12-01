Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Birth and Death Intertwined in Gaza Strip

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Palestinian doctor in a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip prepares a premature baby to be transferred to Egypt to receive proper medical care, November 20, 2023.  © 2023 Mohammed Talatene/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo On November 9, Israeli airstrikes hit Al-Nasr Medical Center in Gaza City, cutting off the neonatal intensive care unit’s oxygen supply. The attack forced staff to evacuate the next day, leaving babies that could not be transported alone in intensive care, according to Doctors Without Borders. On November 28 during the ceasefire, doctors were…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
