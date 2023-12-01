Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania Tour Risks Whitewashing Maasai Forced Evictions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Patrick McEnroe (left) and John McEnroe Jr. arrive on court for the opening of the Laver Cup tennis event, London, September 23, 2022. © 2022 Peter van den Berg/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters This week American tennis players – brothers John and Patrick McEnroe – are set to host a luxury tennis-themed safari tour in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA), where Indigenous Maasai people are protesting the Tanzanian government’s forced eviction of them from their ancestral homes. The “Epic Tanzania Tour” is organized by Insider Expeditions, a private travel company,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
