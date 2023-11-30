Tolerance.ca
Which blood sugar monitor is best?

By Neale Cohen, Head of Diabetes Clinics, Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute
There are two main types, with pros and cons for each. One thing’s certain though. Don’t rely on your watch to monitor your blood sugar levels.The Conversation


The Conversation
