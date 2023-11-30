Tolerance.ca
Want to cut your new home costs by 10% or more? That's what building groups can do

By Andrea Sharam, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
High-performance, affordable housing built in existing suburbs should be a big part of the solution to Australia’s housing crisis. Yet state governments and cities have struggled to achieve their goals of delivering affordable, multi-unit, infill housing.

For most people, their only choice is to buy an established home or off-the-plan. But there is a third way.

In 1990s Berlin, baugruppen (building groups) came to the fore in response…The Conversation


