Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protecting kids online: A guide for parents on conversations about 'sextortion'

By Camille Mori, PhD student in Clinical Psychology, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
The tragic case of a 12-year-old boy who experienced sextortion highlights the importance of practical advice for parents on having conversations about sex, sextortion and healthy device habits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alleged assassination plots in the U.S. and Canada signal a more assertive Indian foreign policy
~ A Kid Called Troy at 30: this beautiful Aussie films was one of the most important HIV/AIDS documentaries ever produced
~ Which blood sugar monitor is best?
~ Want to cut your new home costs by 10% or more? That's what building groups can do
~ A Stanford professor says science shows free will doesn’t exist. Here’s why he’s mistaken
~ With The Pogues, Shane MacGowan perhaps proved himself the most important Irish writer since James Joyce
~ COP28 climate summit just approved a 'loss and damage' fund. What does this mean?
~ Bosnian volunteer firefighters: Courage, leadership, and unity
~ COP28: Why we need to break our addiction to combustion
~ COP28: the climate summit’s first Health Day points to what needs to change in NZ
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter