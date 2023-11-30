With The Pogues, Shane MacGowan perhaps proved himself the most important Irish writer since James Joyce
By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English, University of Sydney
Known for his music with The Pogues, and perhaps the most important Irish writer since James Joyce, the venerated and critically acclaimed Shane MacGowan has died in Dublin at the age of 65.
MacGowan was the primary songwriter and lead singer of the folk-punk band who formed in London in 1982 and became best known for their chart-topping single, Fairytale of New York.
A mordantly comedic ballad sung by MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl, this unlikely Christmas favourite – which takes its title from a 1973 novel by the American-Irish writer J.P. Donleavy – is the fourth track…
© The Conversation
