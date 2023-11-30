Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP28 climate summit just approved a 'loss and damage' fund. What does this mean?

By Matt McDonald, Associate Professor of International Relations, The University of Queensland
Through the Loss and Damage Fund, developed states and major emitters will compensate developing countries experiencing the most devastating effects of climate change. The fund is now operational.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alleged assassination plots in the U.S. and Canada signal a more assertive Indian foreign policy
~ A Kid Called Troy at 30: this beautiful Aussie films was one of the most important HIV/AIDS documentaries ever produced
~ Which blood sugar monitor is best?
~ Want to cut your new home costs by 10% or more? That's what building groups can do
~ A Stanford professor says science shows free will doesn’t exist. Here’s why he’s mistaken
~ Protecting kids online: A guide for parents on conversations about 'sextortion'
~ With The Pogues, Shane MacGowan perhaps proved himself the most important Irish writer since James Joyce
~ Bosnian volunteer firefighters: Courage, leadership, and unity
~ COP28: Why we need to break our addiction to combustion
~ COP28: the climate summit’s first Health Day points to what needs to change in NZ
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter