Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian invasion has forced older people with disabilities to endure isolation and neglect – new report

By Amnesty International
Displaced older people with disabilities in Ukraine are physically and financially unable to access adequate housing and care amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, sometimes leaving few alternatives to being placed in residential institutions, Amnesty International said in a new report today ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.  The report, ‘They Live in the […] The post Ukraine: Russian invasion has forced older people with disabilities to endure isolation and neglect – new report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


