Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: the climate summit’s first Health Day points to what needs to change in NZ

By Alistair Woodward, Professor, School of Population Health, University of Auckland
Nations struggle if the health of their population fails. But good health is seriously threatened by climate change. So putting health at the centre of climate action makes sense.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bosnian volunteer firefighters: Courage, leadership, and unity
~ COP28: Why we need to break our addiction to combustion
~ Heat at COP28 Highlights Risks to Migrant Workers
~ Why are school-aged boys so attracted to hateful ideologies?
~ Google's $100 million to Canada's news industry is a small price to pay to avoid regulation
~ Gaza Update: ceasefire holds for now, but array of armed Hamas allies could threaten this fragile truce
~ Do we live in a giant void? It could solve the puzzle of the universe's expansion
~ We don't know how many victims of modern slavery are in prison – why that's a problem
~ Buvidal: is it really a 'game changer' in the treatment of problematic opioid use?
~ Why renewed China-US cooperation bodes well for climate action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter