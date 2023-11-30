Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heat at COP28 Highlights Risks to Migrant Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers at a construction site as the UAE implements a midday work break from 12.30pm to 3.30pm for laborers to help cope with the heat, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 15, 2023. © 2023 Rula Rouhana/Reuters Upon the opening of the 28th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, delegates were immediately met with a suffocating heat lingering in the outdoor badge collection line snaking through Expo City Dubai. Event security handed out water to the mostly shaded attendees waiting to enter the air-conditioned…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bosnian volunteer firefighters: Courage, leadership, and unity
~ COP28: Why we need to break our addiction to combustion
~ COP28: the climate summit’s first Health Day points to what needs to change in NZ
~ Why are school-aged boys so attracted to hateful ideologies?
~ Google's $100 million to Canada's news industry is a small price to pay to avoid regulation
~ Gaza Update: ceasefire holds for now, but array of armed Hamas allies could threaten this fragile truce
~ Do we live in a giant void? It could solve the puzzle of the universe's expansion
~ We don't know how many victims of modern slavery are in prison – why that's a problem
~ Buvidal: is it really a 'game changer' in the treatment of problematic opioid use?
~ Why renewed China-US cooperation bodes well for climate action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter