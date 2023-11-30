Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza Update: ceasefire holds for now, but array of armed Hamas allies could threaten this fragile truce

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
So far, the ceasefire between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas, originally set at four days and since extended twice as more hostages and prisoners are exchanged, remains in place. There have been concerns that isolated incidents of violence, including one in Jerusalem where three Israeli civilians were gunned down in an attack claimed by Hamas, might kickstart hostilities once again. But the tenuous pause in the fighting seems, by and large, to be holding.

As a result, aid continues to get into the war-torn Gaza Strip, and the exchange of Israeli hostages taken in the October 7…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
