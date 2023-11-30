Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Buvidal: is it really a 'game changer' in the treatment of problematic opioid use?

By Katy Holloway, Professor of Criminology, University of South Wales
Fabrizio Schifano, Chair in Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Hertfordshire
To overcome problematic opioid use, traditional forms of opioid substitution therapy, such as methadone and oral buprenorphine, have become valuable tools. Research shows that patients receiving substitution therapy are more likely to stay in treatment and stop using heroin than patients receiving treatments that do not involve substitutes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
