Human Rights Observatory

Why renewed China-US cooperation bodes well for climate action

By Yixian Sun, Associate Professor in International Development, University of Bath
The relationship between the US and China is the most important in the world, and it has been unstable and sometimes under extreme stress in recent years. But a recent meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in California may bring new momentum for global climate action.

Climate change is a priority area of cooperation for the two countries, and a key document was released just ahead of the presidents’ meeting. The Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
