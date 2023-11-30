Tolerance.ca
Friday essay: can marriage be feminist? – a 'hopeless romantic' says no, but a same-sex newlywed says yes

By Zora Simic, Senior Lecturer, School of Humanities, UNSW Sydney
Zora Simic has never been married, nor wanted to. She assesses two new books about feminism and marriage – Clementine Ford’s polemic against it and Rachael Lennon’s history of its reformation.The Conversation


