Controversial claims about extinct humans are stirring up evolution research. Here's how the mess could have been avoided
By Mike W. Morley, Associate Professor and Director, Flinders Microarchaeology Laboratory, Flinders University
Andy I.R. Herries, Professor of Palaeoanthropology, La Trobe University
Anna M. Kotarba-Morley, Lecturer in Museum and Curatorial Studies, University of Adelaide
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Associate Professor, Southern Cross University
Vito C. Hernandez, Geoarchaeologist and Postgraduate Research Scholar, Flinders University
How, when and where did modern humans evolve? Nobody has all the answers, but studying rock and dirt can put the debate on firmer footing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 30, 2023