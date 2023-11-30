Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Controversial claims about extinct humans are stirring up evolution research. Here's how the mess could have been avoided

By Mike W. Morley, Associate Professor and Director, Flinders Microarchaeology Laboratory, Flinders University
Andy I.R. Herries, Professor of Palaeoanthropology, La Trobe University
Anna M. Kotarba-Morley, Lecturer in Museum and Curatorial Studies, University of Adelaide
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Associate Professor, Southern Cross University
Vito C. Hernandez, Geoarchaeologist and Postgraduate Research Scholar, Flinders University
How, when and where did modern humans evolve? Nobody has all the answers, but studying rock and dirt can put the debate on firmer footing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are school-aged boys so attracted to hateful ideologies?
~ Google's $100 million to Canada's news industry is a small price to pay to avoid regulation
~ Gaza Update: ceasefire holds for now, but array of armed Hamas allies could threaten this fragile truce
~ Do we live in a giant void? It could solve the puzzle of the universe's expansion
~ We don't know how many victims of modern slavery are in prison – why that's a problem
~ Buvidal: is it really a 'game changer' in the treatment of problematic opioid use?
~ Why renewed China-US cooperation bodes well for climate action
~ Can we sustainably harvest trees from tropical forests? Yes – here are 5 ways to do it better
~ Friday essay: can marriage be feminist? – a 'hopeless romantic' says no, but a same-sex newlywed says yes
~ The Australian Curriculum is copping fresh criticism – what is it supposed to do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter