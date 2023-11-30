Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The news is fading from sight on big social media platforms – where does that leave journalism?

By Merja Myllylahti, Senior Lecturer, Co-Director Research Centre for Journalism, Media & Democracy, Auckland University of Technology
Social media platforms are abandoning news – which is bad news for traditional media organisations that have come to rely on them for consumers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are school-aged boys so attracted to hateful ideologies?
~ Google's $100 million to Canada's news industry is a small price to pay to avoid regulation
~ Gaza Update: ceasefire holds for now, but array of armed Hamas allies could threaten this fragile truce
~ Do we live in a giant void? It could solve the puzzle of the universe's expansion
~ We don't know how many victims of modern slavery are in prison – why that's a problem
~ Buvidal: is it really a 'game changer' in the treatment of problematic opioid use?
~ Why renewed China-US cooperation bodes well for climate action
~ Can we sustainably harvest trees from tropical forests? Yes – here are 5 ways to do it better
~ Friday essay: can marriage be feminist? – a 'hopeless romantic' says no, but a same-sex newlywed says yes
~ The Australian Curriculum is copping fresh criticism – what is it supposed to do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter