Human Rights Observatory

Massive planet too big for its own sun pushes astronomers to rethink exoplanet formation

By Suvrath Mahadevan, Verne M. Willaman Professor of Astronomy & Astrophysics, Penn State
Guðmundur Kári Stefánsson, NASA Hubble Fellow, Department of Astrophysical Sciences, Princeton University
Megan Delamer, Graduate Student, Department of Astronomy, Penn State
A newly discovered planet that should be too big to have formed around a tiny star is throwing into question what researchers know about planet formation.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
