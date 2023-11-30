Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Initial pledges at COP28 to finance the Loss & Damage Fund fall far short of what is needed

By Amnesty International
Reacting to initial pledges totalling about US$420 million made on the first day of COP28 to finance the Loss and Damage Fund, which is intended to assist communities in developing countries suffering from disastrous weather events and other harms caused by global warming, Amnesty International’s Climate Advisor Ann Harrison said: “While agreement on operating the […] The post Global: Initial pledges at COP28 to finance the Loss & Damage Fund fall far short of what is needed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
