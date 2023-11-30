Tolerance.ca
Nepal Registers Same-Sex Marriage – A First

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung register their marriage with authorities in Dordi, a municipality in the bride’s home district of Lamjung, Nepal, November 29, 2023. © 2023 Sunil Babu Pant For the first time ever a municipality in Nepal has followed an interim order by the country's Supreme Court to register same-sex marriages. On November 29, authorities in Dordi, a municipality in the couple’s home district of Lamjung, legally recognized the marriage of Maya Gurung and Surendra Pandey. Gurung, a transgender woman who is legally recognized as male, and Pandey, a cisgender…


© Human Rights Watch -
