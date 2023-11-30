Doctor Who: what the show gets wrong about climate change and energy justice − new research
By Marc Hudson, Visiting Fellow, Science Policy, University of Sussex
Marcus Harmes, Professor in Pathways Education, University of Southern Queensland
Richard Douglas, Research fellow of the Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity, Goldsmiths, University of London
Our study of five episodes across its 60 years shows Doctor Who has failed to support the idea that people should be able to advance their own climate interests
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 30, 2023