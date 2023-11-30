Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Raising a child to 18 in the UK costs more than £200,000 – here's why

By Thilo R. Huning, Lecturer in the department for Economics and Related Studies, University of York
Isabelle Huning, PhD Candidate in the School for Business and Society, University of York
Before having our first baby last year, we wondered whether we had the money, time and necessary skills to raise a child. Perhaps you find yourself contemplating the same? Many people certainly have, as birth rates have been declining across the world for the past 200 years.

Research attributes this trend to the escalating demand for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
