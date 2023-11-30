Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Frozen became the catalyst for Disney's shift from male-centric tales

By Stephen Langston, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for Performance, University of the West of Scotland
The landscape of animated musical films has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. Male storylines, once the hallmark of the genre, have taken a back seat, thanks to the revolutionary success of a film that centres around the relationship between two sisters: Disney’s Frozen. Released in 2013, it marks an important turning point in the history of animated musicals.

Frozen not only provided a song every five-year-old can sing, it was also the catalyst for the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The closer Venezuela gets to voting on annexation of the Essequibo, the more tense the border dispute with Guyana becomes
~ Gaza war: Hamas's web of allies in the October 7 attacks makes ending the conflict much harder for Israel
~ Doctor Who: what the show gets wrong about climate change and energy justice − new research
~ Being child-free has been deemed 'selfish' for decades – the history of this misconception explained
~ Does having children make you happier? Here’s what the research suggests
~ Raising a child to 18 in the UK costs more than £200,000 – here's why
~ Henry Kissinger was a global – and deeply flawed – foreign policy heavyweight
~ Women’s Rights Activists Under Attack in Afghanistan
~ Gaza war: a better understanding of the violence on both sides might give us a chance at a solution
~ Shane MacGowan: a timeless voice for Ireland’s diaspora in England
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter