Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Henry Kissinger was a global – and deeply flawed – foreign policy heavyweight

By Amelia Hadfield, Head of Department of Politics, University of Surrey
Declarations of the end of an era are made only in exceptional circumstances. Henry Kissinger’s death is one of them.

Kissinger was born into a Jewish family in Germany, and fled to the US in 1938 after the Nazis seized power. He rose to one of the highest offices in the US government, and became the first person to serve as both secretary of state and national security adviser.

The 1973


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The closer Venezuela gets to voting on annexation of the Essequibo, the more tense the border dispute with Guyana becomes
~ Gaza war: Hamas's web of allies in the October 7 attacks makes ending the conflict much harder for Israel
~ Doctor Who: what the show gets wrong about climate change and energy justice − new research
~ Being child-free has been deemed 'selfish' for decades – the history of this misconception explained
~ Does having children make you happier? Here’s what the research suggests
~ Raising a child to 18 in the UK costs more than £200,000 – here's why
~ How Frozen became the catalyst for Disney's shift from male-centric tales
~ Women’s Rights Activists Under Attack in Afghanistan
~ Gaza war: a better understanding of the violence on both sides might give us a chance at a solution
~ Shane MacGowan: a timeless voice for Ireland’s diaspora in England
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter