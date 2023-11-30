Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s Rights Activists Under Attack in Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women gather to demand their rights under Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 3, 2021. © 2021 Wali Sabawoon/AP Photo Zhulia Parsi. Neda Parwani. Manizha Sediqi. Parisa Azada. These are four women’s rights activists arbitrarily detained by the Taliban right now. Remember their names. But please also remember that there are many more in custody who have not been named. When the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, their intent to suffocate the rights of women and girls became immediately apparent. Protests by women began just…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
