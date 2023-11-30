Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza war: a better understanding of the violence on both sides might give us a chance at a solution

By Torbjörn Tännsjö, Professor of Practical Philosophy, Stockholm University
Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 marked the beginning of a fresh round of conflict between Israel and Palestine. But it also raises the question of how we should assess Hamas’s terrible crime and whether and how it can be put into context compared with other war crimes committed by other parties.

Many people believe that we should not “relativise” it (or any other terrible terrorist action). But comparing horrific acts and putting then into context allows us both to understand them and to arrive at a reasonable ethical judgment.

This seems to be the view also of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shane MacGowan: a timeless voice for Ireland’s diaspora in England
~ Ghana's shea industry is not taking care of the women behind its growth
~ Israel-Gaza: what the term genocide means under international law – podcast
~ COP28 begins: 4 issues that will determine if the UN climate summit is a success, from methane to money
~ Building African cities that cope with climate shocks – experts outline what it will take
~ 'Baldur's Gate 3' became the surprise hit of 2023 by upending conventional wisdom about what gives video games broad appeal
~ Drone fishing in South Africa is a danger to sharks and may be unfair to other fishers – study
~ OpenAI is a nonprofit-corporate hybrid: A management expert explains how this model works − and how it fueled the tumult around CEO Sam Altman's short-lived ouster
~ As plastic production grows, treaty negotiations to reduce plastic waste are stuck in low gear
~ Israel's mosaic of Jewish ethnic groups is key to understanding the country
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter