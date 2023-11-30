Building African cities that cope with climate shocks – experts outline what it will take
By Debra Roberts, Head: Sustainable and Resilient City Initiatives Unit, EThekwini Municipality; Honorary Professor, University of KwaZulu Natal and Co-Chair of Working Group II of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Meggan Spires, Director: Climate Change, Energy & Resilience, ICLEI Africa, ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability
The international climate change negotiations began almost three decades ago when many were still hesitant to accept that human activities were changing the planet. Now the scientific evidence is unequivocal. Climate change is a major threat to our wellbeing, the health of the planet and the ecosystems we rely on.
But there’s a very large gap between what the science calls for and the actions that have been taken to date. The window of opportunity to secure a liveable,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 30, 2023