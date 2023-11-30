Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Building African cities that cope with climate shocks – experts outline what it will take

By Debra Roberts, Head: Sustainable and Resilient City Initiatives Unit, EThekwini Municipality; Honorary Professor, University of KwaZulu Natal and Co-Chair of Working Group II of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Meggan Spires, Director: Climate Change, Energy & Resilience, ICLEI Africa, ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability
The international climate change negotiations began almost three decades ago when many were still hesitant to accept that human activities were changing the planet. Now the scientific evidence is unequivocal. Climate change is a major threat to our wellbeing, the health of the planet and the ecosystems we rely on.

But there’s a very large gap between what the science calls for and the actions that have been taken to date. The window of opportunity to secure a liveable,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza war: a better understanding of the violence on both sides might give us a chance at a solution
~ Shane MacGowan: a timeless voice for Ireland’s diaspora in England
~ Ghana's shea industry is not taking care of the women behind its growth
~ Israel-Gaza: what the term genocide means under international law – podcast
~ COP28 begins: 4 issues that will determine if the UN climate summit is a success, from methane to money
~ 'Baldur's Gate 3' became the surprise hit of 2023 by upending conventional wisdom about what gives video games broad appeal
~ Drone fishing in South Africa is a danger to sharks and may be unfair to other fishers – study
~ OpenAI is a nonprofit-corporate hybrid: A management expert explains how this model works − and how it fueled the tumult around CEO Sam Altman's short-lived ouster
~ As plastic production grows, treaty negotiations to reduce plastic waste are stuck in low gear
~ Israel's mosaic of Jewish ethnic groups is key to understanding the country
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter