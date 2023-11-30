Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian attempt to control narrative in Ukraine employs age-old tactic of 'othering' the enemy

By Julia Khrebtan-Hörhager, Associate Professor of Critical Cultural & International Studies, Colorado State University
Controlling the narrative has long been crucial to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine.

In the worldview he promulgates, the U.S. is an “empire of lies,” the West is bent on “tearing apart Russia,” and Ukraine is a “Nazi-run” country whose statehood…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
