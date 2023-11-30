Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How smartphones weaken attention spans in children and adults

By Ignacio Blanco-Alfonso, Catedrático de Periodismo de la Universidad CEU San Pablo (Madrid, España), Universidad CEU San Pablo
María Solano Altaba, Profesora de la Facultad de Humanidades y CC. Comunicación Universidad CEU San Pablo, Universidad CEU San Pablo
It’s no secret that smartphones and other digital devices control and consume our attention, both among adults and young people. This can be illustrated with three different, but very common scenarios:

  1. A group of teenagers are sat beside one another. Each of them is staring down into a screen.

  2. Commuters on public transport are hunched over their phones, scrolling infinitely through social media or playing an addictive game. Very few people are reading a book, or even looking out of the window.

  3. You are finishing a presentation for work…The Conversation


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -
    Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: As Albanese's fortunes slide, people start to wonder what sort of PM Peter Dutton might make
~ Palantir: privacy fears over handing NHS data to US defence provider show how lack of trust is holding back much-needed reform
~ Kindertransport's complex legacy: saving children from the Nazis while leaving their families behind
~ Archie: Cary Grant drama doesn't shy away from the actor's dark side
~ Pakistan: Authorities must end impunity of tribal councils as “honour killings” continue unabated
~ Henry Kissinger has died. The titan of US foreign policy changed the world, for better or worse
~ Reform delay causes dental decay. It’s time for a national deal to fund dental care
~ Climate Inaction Not an Option for Maldives at COP28
~ Is Winston Peters right to call state-funded journalism ‘bribery’ – or is there a bigger threat to democracy?
~ Henry Kissinger's bombing campaign likely killed hundreds of thousands of Cambodians − and set path for the ravages of the Khmer Rouge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter