Grattan on Friday: As Albanese's fortunes slide, people start to wonder what sort of PM Peter Dutton might make

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Peter Dutton has his tail up, but he’s being careful to manage expectations. As the opposition celebrates its suddenly improved fortunes, Dutton told the party room this week that inevitably the government would recalibrate over the summer break.

He also said that from the start, the opposition had been determined to chart a course to return to power after a single term.

Even with Labor’s poll slide among its multiple problems, a Dutton government in 2025 looks, as things stand, unlikely – although Labor in minority is being widely canvassed.

