Human Rights Observatory

Palantir: privacy fears over handing NHS data to US defence provider show how lack of trust is holding back much-needed reform

By Andrew M McIntosh, Professor of Biological Psychiatry, The University of Edinburgh
Ann John, Clinical Professor of Public Health and Psychiatry, Swansea University
Controversial US tech company Palantir has been awarded a £330 million contract to create a new system for sharing data – including patients’ medical details – within the NHS in England.

The move has been welcomed by NHS leaders as a way to enable healthcare workers to access live healthcare data at the “touch of a button”. But doctors’ organisations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
