Human Rights Observatory

Henry Kissinger's bombing campaign likely killed hundreds of thousands of Cambodians − and set path for the ravages of the Khmer Rouge

By Sophal Ear, Associate Professor in the Thunderbird School of Global Management, Arizona State University
A Cambodian scholar who fled the Khmer Rouge as a child writes about the legacy of Henry Kissinger, who died at the age of 100 on Nov 28, 2023.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
