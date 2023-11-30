Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As COP28 Opens, UN Should Take UAE to Task

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A flame burns waste gas in a refinery and petrochemical complex in Al Ruwais, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2018. © 2018 Christophe Viseux/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Beirut) – The United Nations should urge the United Arab Emirates to end its human rights repression and eliminate its plans to expand fossil fuel production as countries begin negotiations at the annual UN climate conference in Dubai, Human Rights Watch said today. The UN should also urgently develop criteria for future COP hosts to ensure that civil society can meaningfully participate in global climate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
