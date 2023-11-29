New unified theory shows how past landscapes drove the evolution of Earth's rich diversity of life
By Tristan Salles, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
Beatriz Hadler Boggiani, PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Laurent Husson, Earth sciences researcher, Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA)
Manon Lorcery, PhD Candidate, Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA)
For decades, scientists have tried to uncover the cause of long-term changes in Earth’s biodiversity. New simulations point at geography playing a critical role.
