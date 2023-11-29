Tolerance.ca
Gentle parenting can be really hard on parents, new research suggests

By Annie Pezalla, Visiting Assistant Professor of Psychology, Macalester College
Are you a gentle parent? If so, chances are good that, just like your children, you may need a nap.

The idea of gentle parenting has been around since the 1930s but received increased attention over the past few years on social media and blogs, as well as in popular books, magazinesThe Conversation


© The Conversation
