Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Miniature organs on chips could revolutionize health-care research

By Clément Quintard, Postdoctoral fellow, Penninger Lab, University of British Columbia
Organoids — clusters of specialized cells designed to mimic organs — enable researchers to study biological processes and the effects of drugs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Recent Refugees Pushed Back to Myanmar
~ Gentle parenting can be really hard on parents, new research suggests
~ Aid workers in war zones like Gaza face impossible choices that can leave them traumatized
~ To Tackle Hate against Jews and Muslims, EU Governments Need Better Statistics
~ ‘The eagle has landed’ and Trinidad and Tobago social media users are thrilled
~ COP28: four key issues that will dominate the latest UN climate summit
~ Tech startups with diverse founding teams are more likely to seek IPO or acquisition
~ How science saved the ozone layer
~ Gaza war: how Qatar used its business connections to become a leading mediator in the Middle East
~ COP28: oil pushers scrape the barrel as critical climate talks begin in Dubai
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter