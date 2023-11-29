Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aid workers in war zones like Gaza face impossible choices that can leave them traumatized

By Michelle Dewar, Doctorante en psychologie (Ph.D/D.ps), Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Aid workers consistently face a host of moral challenges and often have to make difficult choices. Organizations need to be aware of the mental impact on their staff and provide support.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Recent Refugees Pushed Back to Myanmar
~ Gentle parenting can be really hard on parents, new research suggests
~ Miniature organs on chips could revolutionize health-care research
~ To Tackle Hate against Jews and Muslims, EU Governments Need Better Statistics
~ ‘The eagle has landed’ and Trinidad and Tobago social media users are thrilled
~ COP28: four key issues that will dominate the latest UN climate summit
~ Tech startups with diverse founding teams are more likely to seek IPO or acquisition
~ How science saved the ozone layer
~ Gaza war: how Qatar used its business connections to become a leading mediator in the Middle East
~ COP28: oil pushers scrape the barrel as critical climate talks begin in Dubai
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter