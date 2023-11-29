Tolerance.ca
To Tackle Hate against Jews and Muslims, EU Governments Need Better Statistics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A poster reading "Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, Racism, Not in Our Name" during a gathering decrying anti-semitism at Place de la Republique in Paris, February 18, 2019. © 2023 Francois Mori/AP Photo A Muslim lawmaker in Berlin has received hate-filled flyers mixed with glass and feces. A Jewish woman was stabbed in Lyon, France. Other such incidents have been reported across Europe. Rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred in Europe amid the recent hostilities in Israel-Palestine has prompted deep concern. Yet the response by EU governments has been partial and ineffective,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
