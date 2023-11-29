Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: four key issues that will dominate the latest UN climate summit

By Jen Allan, Lecturer in Environmental Politics, Cardiff University
The United Nations Environment Programme recently published a report with an unusually strong title for a UN body: “Emissions Gap Report 2023: Broken Record – Temperatures hit new highs, yet world fails to cut emissions (again)”. Yet again, it highlights how far countries are off track from safeguarding the planet – and us.

As the world gathers in the United Arab Emirates for the annual UN climate change conference (or, more formally, Conference of the Parties, COP), the stakes are as high as ever.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
