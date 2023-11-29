Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza war: how Qatar used its business connections to become a leading mediator in the Middle East

By Vassilis K. Fouskas, Professor of International Politics & Economics, University of East London
During the temporary ceasefire negotiated between Israel and Hamas with the mediation of the Qatar government, 81 hostages have been released in return for the freeing of 180 Palestinians held in Israeli custody. Hundreds of lorry loads of aid have been allowed into the war zone and, just as the deadline for the end of the ceasefire was due to expire, it was announced that it has been extended for two days.

This represents a major success for Qatari mediators, with tangible and very visible results.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
