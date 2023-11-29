The path to net-zero emissions runs through industry
By Morgan Bazilian, Professor of Public Policy and Director, Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines
Benjamin K. Sovacool, Professor of Energy Policy, University of Sussex
Steven Griffiths, Senior Vice President for Research and Development, Professor of Practice in Chemical Engineering, Khalifa University
As government leaders and climate negotiators gather in Dubai for the COP28 United Nations climate conference, an enormous challenge looms over the proceedings: decarbonizing the global industrial sector.
Industry has accounted for over 30% of total greenhouse gas emissions in recent years. It is the single largest emitting sector when accounting for its electricity use and heat generation.
