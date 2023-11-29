Tolerance.ca
What is a 'just' transition to net zero - and why is Australia struggling to get there?

By Robyn Eckersley, Redmond Barry Professor of Political Science, School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Erin Fitz-Henry, Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Australia’s net-zero transition is struggling. Despite the government’s efforts, announced last week, to revive flagging investment in renewable energy, greenhouse gas emissions from existing industry are still rising. Yet under the Paris Agreement, Australia must adopt even…The Conversation


