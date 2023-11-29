Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: How will Australia navigate domestic climate wins and fossil fuel exports at the negotiating table?

By Jacqueline Peel, Director, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
As the COP28 climate summit gets underway in the oil production hub of the United Arab Emirates today, Australia’s climate minister Chris Bowen will detail our progress in meeting emissions cut targets and updated projections.

The second Annual Climate Change Statement will be tabled in parliament at noon. But we already know some of the detail. Australia is now likely to cut its emissions 42% below 2005…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
