Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Continued detention of former opposition MP Job Sikhala a travesty of justice

By Amnesty International
Responding to Tuesday’s High Court ruling overturning former member of parliament Job Sikhala’s guilty verdict on charges of obstruction of justice, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farise, said: “We welcome the High Court’s ruling. However, it has come only after Job Sikhala has lost more than 500 days of […] The post Zimbabwe: Continued detention of former opposition MP Job Sikhala a travesty of justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘The eagle has landed’ and Trinidad and Tobago social media users are thrilled
~ COP28: four key issues that will dominate the latest UN climate summit
~ Tech startups with diverse founding teams are more likely to seek IPO or acquisition
~ How science saved the ozone layer
~ Gaza war: how Qatar used its business connections to become a leading mediator in the Middle East
~ COP28: oil pushers scrape the barrel as critical climate talks begin in Dubai
~ ChatGPT turns 1: AI chatbot's success says as much about humans as technology
~ The path to net-zero emissions runs through industry
~ 'How is the Great Australian Novel going?' Not too bad, thanks
~ Christmess is undoubtedly one of the best Christmas films to emerge – from anywhere – in recent years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter