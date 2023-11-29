Tolerance.ca
China is already paying substantial climate finance, while US is global laggard – new analysis

By Sarah Colenbrander, Director, Climate and Sustainability Programme, Overseas Development Institute & Guest Lecturer, Climate Change Economics, University of Oxford
Finance is poisoning international cooperation on the climate crisis.

There is no longer any credible debate about the need to act on climate change, but tensions are flaring around the question of who should make the immense investments necessary to phase out fossil fuels and adapt to a more hostile climate.

The rift between richer and poorer countries has consequently revived and the negotiations have once more descended into acrimony. How can the finance fight be resolved?

Back in 2009, developed countries at the Copenhagen summit committed to provide developing…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
