Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elect the Best in Upcoming ICC Judicial Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, November 7, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File International Criminal Court (ICC) member countries will meet next week for their annual session of the Assembly of States Parties, including the election of six new judges—one-third of the court’s bench—to serve for nine-year terms. ICC elections have been highly politicized in the past, but recent improvements in the election process are putting candidates under more scrutiny. Previous ICC judicial elections have been marked by vote-trading,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
