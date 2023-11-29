Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lloyds of London archives show how important the City was to transatlantic slavery

By Katie Donington, Senior Lecturer in Black, Caribbean, and African History, The Open University
A new archival study uncovers details about Lloyds of London’s role in the transatlantic slave trade. Whether historical or political, reparatory justice relies on such historical evidence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why green hydrogen holds a lot of potential for Trinidad & Tobago
~ Extreme weather leaves energy networks vulnerable to 'hostile actors', Climate Statement warns
~ How HBO's The Gilded Age reflects wider tensions within 19th-century New York and American society
~ Reports of 'honour-based' abuse increased following lockdowns and change to police recording rules
~ How AI could reveal secrets of thousands of handwritten documents – from medieval manuscripts to hieroglyphics
~ COP28: how bad is climate change already and what do we need to do next to tackle it?
~ The death and rebirth of the distinctive sounds of Zambia
~ Denmark's biggest spy scandal raises questions on how to try intelligence officials
~ Ghana wants to restrict imports on 22 products – an economist explains how, why and what else must be done
~ Nigeria: After six months in office, President Tinubu has failed to uphold human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter